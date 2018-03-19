Alberta Jeanette Butler, 84, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at her home.
Jeanette was born in Vanceburg February 17, 1934, to the late Joseph and Oweda Jackson Liles. She was a homemaker and was raised in the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a brother, Joseph Liles Jr. of Bucyrus, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Butler; a sister, Ruth Liles; and six brothers, Harvey G. Liles, Wilburn Liles, Newt Liles, Dallas Liles, Ray Liles, and Harlan Glen Liles in infancy.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour Monday, March 19, 2018, at the funeral home.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.