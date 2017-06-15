Sylvia Aileen White Moore, 90, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at her home after an extended illness with her family by her side.
Aileen was born in Rowan County August 22, 1926, to the late Ray Lee and Ethel Hall White Ison.
She and her husband Clyde owned and operated Moore and White Lumber Company in Vanceburg for 36 years, starting the business in 1958. Aileen was a homemaker, and a loving mother and grandmother which was a huge part of her legacy. If her family wasn’t present in her home, she was present in theirs.
She was a member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a choir member for over 25 years. She was a staunch supporter of the Vanceburg community and schools, particularly the band and athletic programs.
Survivors include her four daughters, Sharon (George) Plummer, Suzanne Pick, Paula (Jimmy) Lykins, and Beth (Bill Tom) Stone, all of Vanceburg; seven grandchildren, Amanda Sparks, Sarah (Blake) Roser, Laura (Adam) Nolen, Nate (Montana) Stone, Natalie Stone, and Landon Stone, all of Vanceburg, and Dustin Sparks of Bellevue; four great-grandchildren, Willow Nolen, Thatcher Nolen, Piper Redmond, and Ellis Roser; and many nieces and nephews who will also mourn her passing.
Preceding Aileen in death besides her parents were her husband, Clyde Moore; and her siblings, Eugene F. White, Harold White, Victor White, Ruth Smith, and Becky Carter.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Vanceburg First Baptist Church with burial following in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until noon Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vanceburg First Baptist Church and to Cirque d’Art Theatre, 412 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.