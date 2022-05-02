Aila Faye Osborne Paguntalan, 17, of Garrison, passed away Saturday April 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision. Her family was at her side.
Aila, was born at Park Ridge, Illinois, on July 3, 2004, a daughter of Shanda Osborne of Garrison and Don Jorge Paguntalan of Chicago, Illinois.
Aila was a 2022 graduate of Lewis County High School. She was a member of the LCHS volleyball and tennis teams, and a member of the academic team, Beta Club, HOSA, and served as president of FBLA. Aila’s favorite subject in school was English. She was into fitness and beauty pageants, and enjoyed writing reviews for Google.
Aila loved having sushi at Fuji’s in Ashland and had recently been accepted at Vanderbilt University with a full-ride scholarship.
In addition to her parents, left to cherish Aila’s memories are a brother, Layne Paguntalan at home; a half-brother-, Raphael Paguntalan of Chicago, Illinois; paternal grandparents, Leticia Paguntalan of Chicago, Illinois, and Edgardo Paguntalan of the Philippines; and maternal grandparents, Oval and Lorna Willis Osborne of Garrison. Many classmates, friends, and other relatives also survive who will mourn her passing.
A memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Lewis County High School.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.