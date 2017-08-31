AG Warning: Scammers abundant in Harvey’s wake

Attorney General Andy Beshear Thursday issued a scam alert to warn Kentuckians of fake charity scams related to Hurricane Harvey.
Due to the lasting devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Beshear in a news release from his office is asking Kentuckians to be wary of scammers attempting to profit from relief efforts.
“The families and communities impacted by this deadly storm deserve our help,” said Beshear. “I am asking generous Kentuckians to please take time and verify a charity before making a donation.”
In Kentucky and across the nation, con artists are using bogus charity names or representing themselves as legitimate charities, in order to collect relief funds that they falsely claim will benefit storm victims.
Beshear said Kentuckians who are not familiar with a charitable organization and how they use their money can verify what percentage of their income goes to the charity’s purpose on CharityNavigator.org. Additional research tools and resources, including a list of active charitable campaigns in Kentucky, are available on the Attorney General’s website.
The Office of the Attorney General also provides these additional tips on how to avoid a fake charity scam:
-Do not feel pressured to give money or financial information over the phone.
-Beware of sound alike charities and phony websites.
-Be cautious of social media requests for donations. Although some may be legitimate, consumers need to verify before making donations.
-Ask solicitors what percentage of your donation will be given to the relief effort. By law, the solicitor must tell you if you ask.
Kentuckians who receive a fake charity scam call or online solicitation should contact the Office of the Attorney General at 888-432-9257 or file a scam report online.
To stay up to date on new and trending scams Kentuckians should sign up to receive Scam Alerts from the Office of the Attorney General. To enroll text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311), or enroll online at ag.ky.gov/scams and select text message or email alert.