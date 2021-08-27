Adrian Stone, 65, of Augusta, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away after an extended illness Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. His family was at his side.
Adrian was born at Elmore, Ohio, April 10, 1956, a son of the late Albert and Juanita Conley Stone.
He was a self-employed contractor and electrician. His skilled hands built numerous homes and businesses all over Kentucky and surrounding areas. He loved to travel the US and cruise the Caribbean, going on Missionary trips to Native American Reservations and Honduras. He enjoyed woodworking, and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren. He never met a potluck dessert he didn’t try.
Adrian received his 32nd Degree Master Mason, KCCH, from the Covington Scottish Rite Consistory, and was a member of the Augusta #80 Free & Accepted Masons. Serving as a Mason, he was Past District Deputy Grand Master of District #52; Past District Governor of District #12 Order of Eastern Star; Past Worthy Patron Order of Eastern Star Alum City Chapter #222; Present Worthy Patron of Augusta Chapter #362 OES. He also was Grand representative from Kentucky to Idaho OES. Adrian was of the Christian faith and was a member of Augusta Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his second wife, Adrina Black Stone; a daughter Jennifer Ann Stone Schmoll of Crescent Springs; a son, Aaron (Allison) Stone of Plainfield, Indiana; three sisters, Ella Everetts of Brooksville, Florida, Leona Moore of Maysville, and Nora Barnett of Winchester; three brothers, Leonard Stone of Independence, Gene Stone of Maysville, and Edwin Stone of Kissimmee, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Luke Schmoll, Brooke Schmoll, Ian Schmoll, Caleb Adrian Schmoll, Hayden Stone, Hadley Stone, and Hollyn Stone. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Jean Ginn Stone, on April 16, 2010; a sister, Linda Cooper; a brother, Clarence Stone; and a son-in-law, Roy Schmoll.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Ginn officiating. Burial will follow in Mawk Cemetery on Tar Fork. Please bring a dish or dessert to share after the burial ceremony in the Stone Family Shelterhouse.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be performed Sunday at Noon by Stone City Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons #963 of Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Stone, Hayden Stone, Luke Schmoll, Leonard Stone, Gene Stone, and Edwin Stone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Eastern Star Home of Kentucky, 923 Eastern Star Court, Louisville, KY 40204.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.