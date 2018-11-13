Adkins files paperwork for gubernatorial run

State Representative Rocky Adkins has filed the needed paperwork so he can raise money to run for governor.
The move had been widely anticipated.
Adkins and his running mate, Stephanie Horne, are scheduled to make an announcement in Morehead on Wednesday.
Adkins was elected to the state House at age 26. Horne is a lawyer and member of the Jefferson County Board of Education.
Adkins will face Attorney General Andy Beshear in the Democratic primary.
It’s anticipated the two could face a crowded democratic primary field next year.
Adkins grew up in Elliott County and played basketball at Morehead State University.