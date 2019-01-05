Accident stops AA traffic

A tractor-trailer accident on the AA Highway west of Vanceburg Saturday afternoon (January 5, 2019) resulted in extended delays for motorists on the highway.
Deputy Bryon Walker said the accident happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a westbound tractor-trailer went off the left side of the roadway and overturned onto its side after hitting an embankment.
Walker said the trailer was hauling 43,000 pounds of meat destined to be made into hot dogs at a Northern Kentucky facility. He said the shipment originated in North Carolina.
First responders from Lewis County and Black Oak fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene along with Emergency Management Director George Sparks.
Sparks said a fuel spill prompted a call to EPA officials to help manage the cleanup.
Workers from multiple agencies remained on the scene at 8:00 p.m. Saturday attending to the cleanup and removal of the wreckage.
Traffic was stopped on the highway when a large wrecker attempted to upright the trailer and the side of the trailer failed resulting in the contents being spilled into the ditch along the highway.
One lane of traffic was restored about 7:15 p.m. with both lanes opened as cleanup of the scene neared completion.
Sparks said workers at Mason County Landfill reported to work to allow the spilled trailer contents to be disposed of.
The driver of the rig reportedly suffered relatively minor injuries.
Walker is continuing the investigation.