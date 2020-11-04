Access to courthouse restricted after worker tests positive for COVID-19

After a worker there has tested positive for COVID-19, the Lewis County Courthouse will be restricting public access to all courthouse offices.
The restriction will begin at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says the restrictions apply to all courthouse offices, with a few exceptions. The offices will be staffed and telephones will be answered, he said.
Ruckel says that if an emergency exists, the office should be called and those issues will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Individuals who need to pay property taxes, or those who have an immediate need will be assisted by a deputy stationed at the front door.
“We are asking for cooperation and understand during this time,” Ruckel said of the decision to restrict access.
Ruckel said those who had been in contact with the worker are taking the necessary precautions and following recommendations issued by the health department.
He said the decision to limit access was based on ensuring the safety of other workers as well as residents who are visiting the facility.
He said most courthouse services may be handled online or by telephone.
He urges anyone needing a service from any office in the courthouse to call that office first.
Only the front entrance at the courthouse will be open during this time.
Ruckel said the situation will be reviewed daily and access will resume as soon as safely possible.
The Lewis County Justice Center also remains closed to in-person services until further notice.
All filings should be mailed, eFiled or conventionally filed using a drop box provided outside the justice center.
All payments should be made by money order and mailed.
Access to court facilities is limited to attorneys and parties required to attend emergency, in-person hearings and individuals seeking emergency protective orders, interpersonal protective orders and emergency custody orders.
