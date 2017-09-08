Headlines

36th Annual Westerfield Bowl MVPs

September 8, 2017
Dennis K Brown

Final      Lewis County – 56,  Nicholas County – 32

Garrett Applegate was named Offensive MVP of the 36th Annual Westerfield Bowl. – Dennis Brown Photo

 

Hunter Bradford was named Defensive MVP of the 36th Annual Westerfield Bowl. – Dennis Brown Photo

 

Kody Campbell was named the BlueJackets’ MVP of the 36th Annual Westerfield Bowl. – Dennis Brown Photo

