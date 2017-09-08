36th Annual Westerfield Bowl MVPs September 8, 2017 Dennis K Brown Final Lewis County – 56, Nicholas County – 32 Garrett Applegate was named Offensive MVP of the 36th Annual Westerfield Bowl. – Dennis Brown Photo Hunter Bradford was named Defensive MVP of the 36th Annual Westerfield Bowl. – Dennis Brown Photo Kody Campbell was named the BlueJackets’ MVP of the 36th Annual Westerfield Bowl. – Dennis Brown Photo Further access is available to digital and full access subscribers only.Log In Subscribe Garrett Applegate, Hunter Bradford, Kody Campbell, Westerfield Bowl News