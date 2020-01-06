Headlines

2A Rally is Tuesday in Frankfort

Dennis K Brown

Kentucky United is holding a Second Amendment Rally in Frankfort Tuesday (1/7/2020) in advance of the beginning of the 2020 General Assembly.

The General Assembly will convene for the 60-day legislative session Tuesday.

Kentucky United, a statewide movement supporting the Second Amendment rights, is promoting the rally from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of the State Capitol.

Several supporters from Lewis County are expected to attend the rally.

John Rayburn is the administrator/organizer of Lewis County United, a local social media group created under the umbrella of Kentucky United.

