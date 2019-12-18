Our thoughts and prayers today remain with the families of those involved in the tragic motor vehicle collision Tuesday night at Black Oak.
Our community has been greatly impacted by this incident and we urge everyone to unify in our efforts to comfort all of those affected.
One of the precious lives lost in that collision is one of our own family.
Jerrica Adkins was scheduled to report to work at our E-911 Dispatch Center later last night. She recently completed the Public Safety Dispatch Academy in Richmond and was a valuable asset as one of Lewis County’s first responders. Her son, a freshman at LCHS, also perished and her daughter was among those injured.
Our hearts ache for everyone today who has been affected by this tragedy.
Please continue to pray with us.