Edna Pearl Reeder, 101, formerly of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center at Seaman, Ohio.
Edna was born in Lewis County April 4, 1918, a daughter of the late Wade Hampton Hord and Lovell P. (Sowards) Hord.
Edna was a devoted homemaker and housewife. She was a member of Tollesboro Christian Church and a founding member of the Hickory Nutters Homemakers, in which she had 25 years of perfect attendance.
Edna’s survivors include her daughter, Lois McCormick; two grandsons, Bill D. (Marsha) McCormick and John D. McCormick; two great-grandsons, Robert P. McCormick and Austin R. McCormick, all of Seaman, Ohio; a sister, Virginia Nuss, of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Everett “Pete” Reeder, who died on September 18, 1989; a son-in-law, John R. McCormick; four brothers, Roy Hord, Woodrow Hord, Willard Hord and William Hord; and four sisters, Rosa Ryan, Kathleen Berry, Mary Ethel Campbell and Pauline Bierlin.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Tollesboro Christian Church with Rev. Layne Wagner officiating.
Friends and family may pay respects during visiting hours beginning at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories at Plumville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, KY 41056.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.
Visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.