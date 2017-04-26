$1.3 billion aluminum mill near South Shore to employ 550

Gov. Matt Bevin and executives from Braidy Industries Inc. today announced the company will build a $1.3 billion aluminum mill and create 550 advanced manufacturing jobs in Greenup County to produce sheet and plate for the automotive and aerospace industries.
Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel and State Representative Rocky Adkins were on hand for the announcement and expressed their support for the project and the potential for the region.
“This is wonderful news for Lewis County and the entire area,” said Adkins. “I am excited at the news and I am excited for the people of the entire area.”